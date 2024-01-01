Tribal Football
Diallo said to be very happy at Man Utd after establishing his place
Winger Amad Diallo is said to be very happy with his current situation at Manchester United.

The Ivory Coast star has become a first team regular this season under coach Erik ten Hag.

While he was on the periphery of the team last season, Diallo has now made the right wing spot his own.

"Manchester United fans have also been asking me about an important contract situation involving young winger Amad Diallo," transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano said.

"For now my information is always the same as I mentioned in June – a new deal will be discussed at the right moment. 

“There is no pressure, there is a great feeling between United and Amad. At United they love him, while Amad is also very happy with his game time now."

