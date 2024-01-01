Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Amad has made big progress

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits Amad Diallo is now a first team prospect.

Ten Hag is delighted with the winger's progress since the turn of the year.

Ten Hag said on Friday: “He’s doing very well.

"I would say, I think, from January on, he has made big progress. Now, for every game, he’s a consideration. Also, for him, yeah, I hope he keeps going in this process, and he has some attributes that can really help a team.”

Ten Hag also said of fit-again Mason Mount: “Already we have seen glimpses in the start of the season what he is capable of, and it was not a long time out. It was a quick turnaround back. But what he needs is a period, a longer period, where he can train fully with the team and play with the team, because then he can come up into speed, and then everyone will see his qualities.

"But, yeah, I am totally convinced I have seen again in the start of the season what he can bring to a team, and I’m sure once he is in a longer run-in, he will really improve.”