Everton, Man Utd eyeing Newcastle midfielder Longstaff

Manchester United have joined the interest in Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

ChronicleLive says Longstaff is a summer target for United and Everton.

Longstaff is weighing up his options, particularly as Toon manager Eddie Howe seeks to bring through youngster Lewis Miley.

Now 27, Longstaff may seek a move in search for better playing opportunities, knowing Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes are all regarded ahead of him in the midfield pecking order.

Longstaff is about to enter the final year of his current deal and in terms of Profit & Sustainability, a straight cash sale for their academy graduate would suit Newcastle's summer transfe budget.