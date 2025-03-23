Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd plan to sell eight players including Antony and Rashford to fuel Bellingham move
Man Utd and Hojlund agree on sale plans
Galatasaray chief reveals Victor Osimhen transfer plan
Jonathan David reveals preferred destination amid Premier League interest

Everton, Man Utd eyeing Newcastle midfielder Longstaff

Paul Vegas
Everton, Man Utd eyeing Newcastle midfielder Longstaff
Everton, Man Utd eyeing Newcastle midfielder LongstaffAction Plus
Manchester United have joined the interest in Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

ChronicleLive says Longstaff is a summer target for United and Everton.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Longstaff is weighing up his options, particularly as Toon manager Eddie Howe seeks to bring through youngster Lewis Miley.

Now 27, Longstaff may seek a move in search for better playing opportunities, knowing  Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes are all regarded ahead of him in the midfield pecking order.

Longstaff is about to enter the final year of his current deal and in terms of Profit & Sustainability, a straight cash sale for their academy graduate would suit Newcastle's summer transfe budget.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLongstaff SeanManchester UnitedNewcastle UtdEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Everton defender Branthwaite opens door to Man Utd - but with (big) qualifier
Ashworth lined up to join Ronaldo with Al-Nassr
Arsenal keen on signing former Everton flop who is the Serie A's second top scorer