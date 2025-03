Manchester United are preparing to sell Andre Onana this summer.

The Sun says Onana is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

And if SPL clubs firm up their plans, then United manager Ruben Amorim would be prepared to sell.

The Cameroon international has battled for consistent form since Amorim's appointment.

If Onana should be sold, it's suggested Amorim and United management will seek a younger replacement.