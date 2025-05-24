Tribal Football
Man Utd approach AC Milan about Maignan situation
Manchester United are eyeing a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

With doubts persisting over Andre Onana at Old Trafford, Maignan could arrive as a replacement for the Cameroon international.

Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting United are working on recruiting a goalkeeper - and they have made a request for Maignan.

The goalkeeper's contract with Milan expires in the summer of 2026.

In January, it emerged that Milan and Maignan were close to a new contract agreement, but since then it has been quiet on that front.

The Frenchman has also been linked to clubs like Chelsea and Aston Villa in recent months.

