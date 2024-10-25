Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains going with Antony over Amad in Fenerbahce draw

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explained holding back Amad Diallo for last night's 1-1 draw at Europa League opponents Fenerbahce.

Ten Hag went with fullback Noussair Mazraoui in a No10 role, while he also threw on Antony first before eventually turning to Amad.

“Away from Europe to start with four attackers is too much. I made him (Mazraoui) a full-back," explained Ten Hag.

“He was always a number 10. I knew he could fill in with that role, he had a big role in the goal. You can always move him back. Antony is training very good. Amad had some good actions."

Ten Hag added: "Amad, he is doing well. But I must also reward the performances of Antony in training. He is a threat almost every training session, so I felt in that moment the right thing to do was bring him on to decide the game."