Tribal Football
Most Read
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
Kendry Paez career crisis? Why Chelsea's signing now centre of debate inside Ecuadorian football
Juric: Roma players must be beasts to get away from this s***
Fenerbahce midfielder Amrabat: Man Utd boss Ten Hag wanted to keep me

Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains going with Antony over Amad in Fenerbahce draw

Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains going with Antony over Amad in Fenerbahce draw
Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains going with Antony over Amad in Fenerbahce drawAction Plus
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explained holding back Amad Diallo for last night's 1-1 draw at Europa League opponents Fenerbahce.

Ten Hag went with fullback Noussair Mazraoui in a No10 role, while he also threw on Antony first before eventually turning to Amad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Away from Europe to start with four attackers is too much. I made him (Mazraoui) a full-back," explained Ten Hag.

“He was always a number 10. I knew he could fill in with that role, he had a big role in the goal. You can always move him back. Antony is training very good. Amad had some good actions."

Ten Hag added: "Amad, he is doing well. But I must also reward the performances of Antony in training. He is a threat almost every training session, so I felt in that moment the right thing to do was bring him on to decide the game."

 

 

Mentions
Europa LeaguePremier LeagueDiallo AmadAntonyMazraoui NoussairFenerbahceManchester United
Related Articles
Scholes on Man Utd draw at Fenerbahce: Mourinho performance was better than the game!
Man Utd boss Ten Hag upset for injured Antony
Man Utd keeper Onana and Mourinho agree on Mazraoui performance