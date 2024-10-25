Tribal Football
Most Read
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
Kendry Paez career crisis? Why Chelsea's signing now centre of debate inside Ecuadorian football
Juric: Roma players must be beasts to get away from this s***
REVEALED: Man Utd shirt number for Kone

Man Utd boss Ten Hag upset for injured Antony

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd boss Ten Hag upset for injured Antony
Man Utd boss Ten Hag upset for injured AntonyAction Plus
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag feels sorry for Antony after he was taken off last night.

The winger had only just come onto the field as a second half substitute in a 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Antony appeared to injure his calf and was eventually stretchered off the field.

“It's really unlucky for him," Ten Hag stated post-game. 

"I feel real compassion for him, when he worked so hard in training.

"His training performances are that good that he deserved to come on. 

“When you have to come off so quickly, that is really sad to see. Hopefully, it’s not too bad, we have to wait 24 hours for what the assessment is.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueAntonyManchester UnitedFenerbahce
Related Articles
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho touts himself to "club at the bottom in England"
Man Utd keeper Onana and Mourinho agree on Mazraoui performance
Man Utd keeper Onana: Fenerbahce draw big disappointment