Man Utd boss Ten Hag upset for injured Antony

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag feels sorry for Antony after he was taken off last night.

The winger had only just come onto the field as a second half substitute in a 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Antony appeared to injure his calf and was eventually stretchered off the field.

“It's really unlucky for him," Ten Hag stated post-game.

"I feel real compassion for him, when he worked so hard in training.

"His training performances are that good that he deserved to come on.

“When you have to come off so quickly, that is really sad to see. Hopefully, it’s not too bad, we have to wait 24 hours for what the assessment is.”