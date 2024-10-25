Man Utd chiefs make new Antony transfer decision

Manchester United star Antony may be set to play for another team in the new year.

The hard working Brazilian winger has failed to impress at Old Trafford in the past two seasons.

Antony is now a backup in the eyes of boss Erik ten Hag, despite being the one to have sanctioned his signing.

Goal reports that the Red Devils have agreed that a loan is in Antony’s best interests.

The attacker wants to find his best form and still believes he can succeed at the club.

A half season loan may give him the chance to play regularly in a less pressurized environment.