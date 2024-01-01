Tribal Football
Juventus boost as Man Utd rethink Sancho stand

Manchester United are rethinking their exit plans for Jadon Sancho.

United are prepared to sell Sancho this summer - and have hawked him around Europe for a price of £40m.

However, with a lack of interest arriving, United are rethinking their stand.

Instead, United are now open to a loan arrangment, says La Stampa.

And encouraged by the change are Juventus, which are in talks with United about taking Sancho off their hands next season.

Juve are willing to discuss a loan with an obligation to buy with United.

