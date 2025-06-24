Tribal Football
Man Utd and Evans agree major new development role

Paul Vegas
Manchester United have agreed a new deal with former defender Jonny Evans.

Evans has decided to hang up the boots as his current United contract expires at the end of the month.

The Athletic says the Ulsterman has now agreed a new role with the club which will see him work inside the academy.

Evans is set to take charge of United's loan policy, managing those young players playing away from the club on temporary deals.

United management  feel a role in bridging the pathway between academy and senior football is a good fit for Evans.

Les Parry, United’s loans manager, left the club last November to take a similar job in Saudi Arabia. Now Evans is set to be named his permanent replacement.

 

