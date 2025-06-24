Man Utd table new improved offer for Brentford attacker Mbeumo

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United have made a new offer for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

United had a bid of £50m plus £5m in bonuses rejected by the Bees over ten days ago.

They have now returned with an improved offer of £60m plus bonuses for the Cameroon international, says BBC Sport.

It's been suggested Brentford are seeking to sell Mbeumo for a similar fee for what United paid Wolves for Matheus Cunha - £62.5m.

Tottenham are also interested in Mbeumo, where his former Brentford manager Thomas Frank has just taken charge. However, as yet no offer from Spurs has been tabled.

