Man Utd and Amorim discuss ambitious move for Chelsea outcast Nkunku

Manchester United are eyeing Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku.

L'Equipe says incoming United manager Ruben Amorim has discussed a January move for Nkunku with club chiefs.

Nkunku has been the odd man out at Chelsea this season, despite his reputation, as he's been forced to play second fiddle to Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer in the Blues' attacking positions.

With manager Enzo Maresca also preferring summer arrival Pedro Neto, the France international is considering his options.

Intermediaries have been made aware of Nkunku's frustration, which could lead to a transfer request.

United would have to match the €60m Chelsea paid RB Leipzig for Nkunku in 2023 to convince them to sell.