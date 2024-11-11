Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona coach Flick wary facing Real Sociedad; calls for Martinez renewal
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Arsenal boss Arteta reveals crunch squad meeting ahead of Chelsea clash
De Zerbi revealed Man Utd contract offer in Marseille team meeting

Man Utd and Amorim discuss ambitious move for Chelsea outcast Nkunku

Paul Vegas
Man Utd and Amorim discuss ambitious move for Chelsea outcast Nkunku
Man Utd and Amorim discuss ambitious move for Chelsea outcast NkunkuAction Plus
Manchester United are eyeing Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku.

L'Equipe says incoming United manager Ruben Amorim has discussed a January move for Nkunku with club chiefs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nkunku has been the odd man out at Chelsea this season, despite his reputation, as he's been forced to play second fiddle to Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer in the Blues'  attacking positions.

With manager Enzo Maresca also preferring summer arrival Pedro Neto, the France international is considering his options.

Intermediaries have been made aware of Nkunku's frustration, which could lead to a transfer request.

United would have to match the €60m Chelsea paid RB Leipzig for Nkunku in 2023 to convince them to sell.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueNkunku ChristopherChelseaManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd and Arsenal just two of many clubs wanting to sign Sporting star Gyokeres
New Gyokeres price tag interests Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and several other elite sides
Gyokeres makes Man Utd decision amid Al Nassr interest