Man Utd alerted as Gyokeres makes Sporting CP exit decision

Viktor Gyokeres is ready to leave Sporting CP this summer.

The Sweden centre-forward has been outstanding for Sporting over the past 18 months ever since his bargain move from Coventry City.

Advertisement Advertisement

Record says Gyokeres has now expressed interest in leaving Sporting at the end of the season.

He enjoyed his best football under Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim while they were together at Sporting and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

But United aren't alone in their interest, with Bayern Munich, PSG and Barcelona all keen.

This season, despite claims of Gyokeres' form fading, he has scored 37 goals in 39 matches in all competitions, including netting 25 times in 23 league matches.

Overall, the Swede has 80 goals in 89 games for Sporting since his £20m move from Coventry.