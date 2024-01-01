Ex Man Utd star Gomes knew Zirkzee would "reach the summits" at a young age

Ex Man Utd star Gomes knew Zirkzee would "reach the summits" at a young age

Former Manchester United star Angel Gomes has previously backed Leny Yoro to shine at Old Trafford.

The young French defender is said to be close to agreeing a move to the Red Devils.

Per Eurosport, Gomes appeared to give a ringing endorsement of the transfer, which has been suggested as being close to completion by The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The former Red Devils midfielder said: "As soon as he arrived in the group, I understood that he was going to reach the summits.

"When I discovered the pros at the age of 16 at Manchester United, I understood that it was different. He already had the right temperament.

"That’s not normal for a 16- or 17-year-old player arriving. It’s like he’s already an experienced player and it showed in the way he trained, the way he behaved. His progress was obvious."