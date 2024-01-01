Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea make official statement after Enzo backlash from Blues teammates
PSG midfielder could join Man United in HUGE transfer move
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Newcastle chasing Chelsea star in SHOCK transfer

Ex Man Utd star Gomes knew Zirkzee would "reach the summits" at a young age

Ex Man Utd star Gomes knew Zirkzee would "reach the summits" at a young age
Ex Man Utd star Gomes knew Zirkzee would "reach the summits" at a young age
Ex Man Utd star Gomes knew Zirkzee would "reach the summits" at a young ageAction Plus
Former Manchester United star Angel Gomes has previously backed Leny Yoro to shine at Old Trafford.

The young French defender is said to be close to agreeing a move to the Red Devils.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Eurosport, Gomes appeared to give a ringing endorsement of the transfer, which has been suggested as being close to completion by The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The former Red Devils midfielder said: "As soon as he arrived in the group, I understood that he was going to reach the summits.

"When I discovered the pros at the age of 16 at Manchester United, I understood that it was different. He already had the right temperament.

"That’s not normal for a 16- or 17-year-old player arriving. It’s like he’s already an experienced player and it showed in the way he trained, the way he behaved. His progress was obvious."

Mentions
Gomes AngelZirkzee JoshuaYoro LenyManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Zirkzee explains why he joined Man Utd and not Real Madrid
Yoro flying in for Man Utd medical as Real Madrid miss out
Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Zirkzee plans