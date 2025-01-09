Man Utd agree new contract terms with Amad

Manchester United have agreed terms with youngster Amad Diallo on a new deal.

The Ivory Coast international has been a revelation this season, particularly under new boss Ruben Amorim.

Now United are close to trying him down to a long-term extension, per ESPN and other outlets.

United did have the option to extend his present deal by another year to protect his value.

However, they have chosen to find a long-term agreement to keep him at Old Trafford for years to come.

Diallo can play as a wide forward, behind the striker, and even as a wing-back.