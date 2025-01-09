Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Valverde convinced of Athletic Bilbao chances against Barcelona in Supercopa
Real Madrid deliver official Van Dijk statement

Man Utd agree new contract terms with Amad

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd agree new contract terms with Amad
Man Utd agree new contract terms with AmadTribalfootball
Manchester United have agreed terms with youngster Amad Diallo on a new deal.

The Ivory Coast international has been a revelation this season, particularly under new boss Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now United are close to trying him down to a long-term extension, per ESPN and other outlets.

United did have the option to extend his present deal by another year to protect his value.

However, they have chosen to find a long-term agreement to keep him at Old Trafford for years to come.

Diallo can play as a wide forward, behind the striker, and even as a wing-back.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDiallo AmadManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd's Mainoo wants massive pay-rise to stay
Tottenham said to be lining up bid for Man Utd's Rashford
Man Utd boss Amorim announces new Maguire deal