Man Utd boss Amorim announces new Maguire deal

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has announced Harry Maguire has had his 12-month option triggered in his contract.

It means the defender is now tied to United until June 2026.

Amorim also stated an agreement with Amad Diallo is also close: “Amad is near, Harry Maguire we are going to trigger our option.

“I spoke with him (Harry) this morning and I told him he has to improve his game on the pitch. We need him a lot and also he needs to improve as a leader.

“We all know the situation that he had here but we need him a lot in this moment so we are going to trigger, happily, the option for Harry.”

Amorim continued: “There are moments in the career of a player that are different and I think he coped very well with these struggles.

“When you look at our team we are starving for leaders on the pitch. He is a leader, he has to improve that part, he has to improve his game so we are happy to continue with Harry.”