Man Utd agree Gutierrez deal with Girona AND Real Madrid

Manchester United are closing on a deal for Girona fullback Miguel Gutierrez.

The Sun says Spanish media sources are reporting a deal is in place between United and Girona for the left-back.

United have triggered Gutierrez's buyout clause in his Girona deal to the tune of €40m.

However, former club Real Madrid have informed Girona they intend to enact the buy-back option in the defender's deal.

But the plan is then to immediately sell Gutierrez to United for a profit.