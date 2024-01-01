Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Real Madrid rival Prem interest for Palace defender Guehi

Real Madrid rival Prem interest for Palace defender Guehi
Real Madrid rival Prem interest for Palace defender Guehi
Real Madrid rival Prem interest for Palace defender GuehiLaLiga
Several top European clubs are said to be targeting England star Marc Guehi.

The Crystal Palace centre half has impressed at Euro 2024 so far, despite an error in a 2-1 win over Slovakia.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guehi, who will be suspended for England’s quarter final against Switzerland, is wanted by the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

Per The Sun, Palace are not going to sell for a low fee and will want a huge sum to part with Guehi.

The London-based club want a fee close to the £50 million they are getting from Bayern Munich for Michael Olise.

Guehi is also on the radar of Manchester United, but they are pursuing Matthijs De Ligt of Bayern.

Mentions
Guehi MarcCrystal PalaceReal MadridBayern MunichArsenalTottenhamManchester UnitedPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Spurs jump ahead of Arsenal in talks for Espanyol keeper Garcia
Palace set their fee for Guehi
Prem trio eyeing Real Sociedad star Kubo