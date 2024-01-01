Real Madrid rival Prem interest for Palace defender Guehi

Several top European clubs are said to be targeting England star Marc Guehi.

The Crystal Palace centre half has impressed at Euro 2024 so far, despite an error in a 2-1 win over Slovakia.

Guehi, who will be suspended for England’s quarter final against Switzerland, is wanted by the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

Per The Sun, Palace are not going to sell for a low fee and will want a huge sum to part with Guehi.

The London-based club want a fee close to the £50 million they are getting from Bayern Munich for Michael Olise.

Guehi is also on the radar of Manchester United, but they are pursuing Matthijs De Ligt of Bayern.