Man Utd adjust preseason after Ten Hag demands

Manchester United have reduced traveling as part of their pre-season plans this summer.

The Red Devils did not have a pleasant trip to the United States last time around.

Advertisement Advertisement

Manager Erik ten Hag was particularly upset by the amount of travel his team had to do.

Per The Sun and other sources, United worked on their pre-season fixtures with travel in mind.

They ensured the games in the US will be in one area, rather than across the country.

Pre-season led to a lot of injuries last time, while manager Ten Hag blamed the injury crisis on their poor league season.