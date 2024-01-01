Argentina coach Scaloni reveals major plans for Man Utd winger Garnacho

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni had a lot of positive words for young winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The Manchester United star is with his countrymen ahead of the Copa America in the United States.

While Garnacho did not get onto the field against Ecuador in a friendly, Scaloni has a lot of time for him.

"He's fine, he’s training with us," he stated post-game.

"He’s a guy who, as I said the other day, not only shouldn’t burn in stages but also come in when we think he can do it in a match. It didn’t happen like that against Ecuador, but if tomorrow is the possibility, we will give him minutes.

"He is a boy in whom we have a lot of expectations. We have to carry him in the way we believe with the entire coaching staff, talking to him and insisting that there are things he has to do more often.

"He has one against one, he is fast and that is what he has to do more often. That’s what we try to talk to him about doing."