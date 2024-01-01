Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Argentina coach Scaloni reveals major plans for Man Utd winger Garnacho

Argentina coach Scaloni reveals major plans for Man Utd winger Garnacho
Argentina coach Scaloni reveals major plans for Man Utd winger Garnacho
Argentina coach Scaloni reveals major plans for Man Utd winger GarnachoAction Plus
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni had a lot of positive words for young winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The Manchester United star is with his countrymen ahead of the Copa America in the United States.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Garnacho did not get onto the field against Ecuador in a friendly, Scaloni has a lot of time for him.

"He's fine, he’s training with us," he stated post-game. 

"He’s a guy who, as I said the other day, not only shouldn’t burn in stages but also come in when we think he can do it in a match. It didn’t happen like that against Ecuador, but if tomorrow is the possibility, we will give him minutes.

"He is a boy in whom we have a lot of expectations. We have to carry him in the way we believe with the entire coaching staff, talking to him and insisting that there are things he has to do more often.

"He has one against one, he is fast and that is what he has to do more often. That’s what we try to talk to him about doing."

Mentions
Garnacho AlejandroManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd job doubts emerge for Man Utd No2 Van der Gaag
Wolves star Cunha: Man Utd interest a real honour
Eriksen full of praise for Man Utd target Hjulmand