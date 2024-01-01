Juventus set cap for Greenwood price

Tribal Football
Juventus have set a maximum price they will go to for a striker target this summer.

The Italian side have indicated that they want to pay no more than £25 million for Mason Greenwood.

The Manchester United forward is a hot property this summer, as the Red Devils look to cash in on the homegrown talent.

Greenwood will not play for United again due to off-field issues, with Corriere dello Sport stating he may have an alternative in Juve.

The Turin club are willing to do a deal with United for the Englishman, but only on their terms.

Greenwood is also wanted by Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and other clubs after an impressive season on loan at Getafe.

