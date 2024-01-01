Man City have another chance to sign Palace star next summer

Manchester City and other interested clubs have another chance to sign Eberechi Eze.

The Crystal Palace attacking midfielder ended up remaining at the club this summer.

Despite interest in his signature and impressive Euro 2024 displays, no club bid at his £68M release clause.

However, The Mail states that the same clause will be active when the summer window rolls around in 2025.

As such, the 26-year-old remaining at Selhurst Park for the long term seems unlikely.

If Eze can produce another impressive season, he is sure to have a host of suitors.