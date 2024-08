Man Utd accept Panathinaikos offer for Pellistri

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is on his way to Panathinaikos.

Terms have been settled between the two clubs for the Uruguay international.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Facundo Pellistri to Panathinaikos, here we go! Exclusive story confirmed as agreement has been sealed for €6m fee.

"Permanent deal with sell-on clause for #MUFC, while Pellistri signs a long term contract.

"Pana’s Uruguayan manager Diego Alonso, key factor."