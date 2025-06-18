Man Utd academy director Cox set to leave and join Everton in new role

Manchester United’s director of academy Nick Cox is set to join Everton as technical director ahead of next season.

The Toffees are currently under a significant rebuild under new chief executive Angus Kinnear and the Friedkin Group who are making serious moves behind the scenes to rework how the Premier League side operate off the pitch. The club currently have a vacancy at the top of their academy following Gareth Prosser’s departure last month and see Cox as the perfect replacement.

Cox has led United’s academy since 2019, overseeing the development of the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Amass, Tony Collyer and many others who would go on to impress in the first team. During his tenure, Cox oversaw the debut of 27 academy players into United's first team, generating around £100M in value since he joined the club in 2016 from Sheffield United.

Cox has recently earned his UEFA Pro Licence and has worked with Watford academy and Sheffield United’s academy in the past which gives him a lot of experience to transfer over to Merseyside. According to the I Paper he is said to have been headhunted for the opportunity that he is very excited to get started on after a few more months at United before the start of the new campaign.