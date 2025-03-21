Man United told what they need to do to unlock Leny Yoro

William Gallas believes Man United need some like Sergio Ramos to help young centre-back Leny Yoro unlock his full potential at the club.

Speaking to Spin Genie, Gallas said: "Yoro is a talented player and I think it was normal for him to take the next step to go to Manchester United, I think it was the right club but at the wrong time.

“United are struggling and for young players like him, it can be really difficult to improve when the pressure is so high. You need time.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal defender likened the 19-year-old’s situation to that of Rapahel Varane when he joined Real Madrid.

Gallas added: “I hope Yoro will really have the opportunity to learn. If you take the example of Varane, he had the experience of Sergio Ramos to learn from. Who has Yoro got at Manchester United?”

Yoro overcame a pre-season injury and has made 21 appearances across all competitions for Ruben Amorim’s side so far this season.