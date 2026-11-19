New Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino will be given transfer funds to spend in the January window following his return to English football.

Pochettino stepped down from his role with the USMNT earlier this month to accept a new challenge at Old Trafford following Michael Carrick's dismissal.

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As part of his squad rebuild in Manchester, Pochettino has been linked with offers for several of his old USA stars, including AS Monaco forward Folarin Balogun.

Balogun rejected a summer deadline day move to Everton, but the ex- Arsenal attacker is open to a Premier League switch, and Pochettino could reach out if a deal can be struck.

However, despite comments from his old captain Weston McKennie over USA players 'inevitably' being linked to United, he's not looking to leave Juventus.

As per Sky Sports, McKennie remains key to Luciano Spalletti's plans in Turin, and he would reject a reunion offer from Pochettino in 2027.