New Crystal Palace boss Thomas Frank is pushing to bring in a new striker at the start of January.

The Eagles boldly opted to sack Pierre Sage during the international break and replace the Frenchman with former Brentford and Tottenham boss Frank.

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Scoring goals remains a major issue for Palace - with just 10 from 10 Premier League games so far in 2026/27 - and they currently sit bottom of the table.

Frank has several options available, and as per talkSPORT, Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney is on his radar, following the pair's successful time together a Brentford.

Toney is reportedly happy with life in Saudi Arabia, and he's scored 83 goals in 105 games in the Middle East, but he's been consistently linked with a move back to English football - after scoring 36 top-flight goals during his spell with the Bees.

He's also under contract in Riyadh until 2028 and Palace would need to pay at least £30M to bring him back to England.