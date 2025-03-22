Man United & Man City battle it out for highly-rated Adam Wharton

Man United and Man City are ready to face off in the race to sign highly-regarded Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton in the summer transfer window.

Per TEAMtalk, both Manchester clubs are interested in the 21-year-old despite his recent injury issues at Crystal Palace.

Wharton has missed 17 games for club and country thanks to a hernia issue he picked up earlier in the season, but has since returned to action.

It’s understood it would take a £70 million fee for Oliver Glasner’s side to consider selling one of their best young players.

Man City consider Wharton as an eventual successor to Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, while United see him as an immediate starter, with Christian Eriksen and Casemiro likely to leave at the end of the season.