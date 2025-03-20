Man Utd preparing bid for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nmecha

Manchester United are interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha.

BILD says United are preparing a summer move for the Germany international.

However, Dortmund will do everything in their power to keep Nmecha.

But as Dortmund risk missing Champions League qualification, this could affect the situation surrounding Nmecha.

Instead, Dortmund would rather sell players like Gregor Kobel, Jamie Gittens and Karim Adeyemi than release Nmecha.

A former Manchester City youth teamer, Nmecha's contract with the German giants extends until the summer of 2028.