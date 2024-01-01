Man United could ignore Matthijs de Ligt for younger talent

Manchester United are said to be prioritizing Leny Yoro over a move for Matthijs de Ligt.

The Lille center half is only 18 but is already the subject of interest from several top clubs.

Per The Athletic, United do ideally want to sign two center halves this summer.

However, their current budget only allows for one, which means another will have to wait until they can sell players.

In that case, United want to get a deal done to bring Yoro to Old Trafford before they consider signing De Ligt.

The only way they will sign De Ligt is if they can sell a player for a decent fee, or if Yoro rejects them.