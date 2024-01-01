Tribal Football
Man Utd wait on Yoro after Lille accept offer
Manchester United are still awaiting a decision on transfer target Lenny Yoro.

The young French defender is highly rated and is wanted by several top clubs around Europe.

Per the Manchester Evening News, United have seen a bid accepted by Lille for his signature.

However, Yoro is also wanted by Real Madrid, who are thought to be his preference.

The Red Devils will soon learn whether he will consider a move to England, or prefers to wait for Real.

Los Blancos do want to sign Yoro, but may wait until next summer when he is a free agent.

