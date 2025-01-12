Man City winning race for Valladolid defender Bah

Manchester City are winning the race for Real Valladolid defender Jumah Bah.

The 18 year-old Sierra Leone prospect has broken into the first team in recent weeks and his progress has brought him to the attention of major clubs across Europe.

The Sun says City are keen and hope to set up a permanent deal which would include sending Bah back to Valladolid on-loan.

City are aiming to sign Bah and leave him at Valladolid to the end of the 2025/26 season.

Everton and Crystal Palace are also interested in Bah this month.