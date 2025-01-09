REVEALED: Man City strike personal terms with Palmeiras defender Reis

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester City are a step closer to landing Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis.

A target also for Real Madrid and Barcelona, City have been pursuing Reis for the past 12 months.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Manchester City have agreed on personal terms with Vitor Reis and his agent, contract ready and green light from 18 yo centre back!

"Negotiations underway to close the deal with Palmeiras around €40m, progress being made fast to avoid more clubs bidding.

"Advancing fast..."

The 18 year-old defender  has managed to score two goals in 22 competitive matches at senior level so far.

Mentions
Premier LeagueVitor ReisManchester CityPalmeirasBarcelonaReal MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
