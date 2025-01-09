Palace's Mitchell wanted by several clubs including Atletico Madrid

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell is wanted by several Premier League clubs.

The 25-year-old has been enjoying a rich vein of form this season, putting him in England contention as well.

Per The Mirror, there are scouts at top Premier League clubs running the rule over him at present.

There are even suggestions of a surprise move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Mitchell may well become the no.1 left-back for England under Thomas Tuchel.

The Three Lions have problems in the position, with Luke Shaw injured and Ben Chilwell not playing at Chelsea.

