DONE DEAL: Brighton sign former Everton and Bolton goalkeeper after successful trial

Brighton sign former Everton and Bolton goalkeeper after successful trial

Brighton has confirmed the signing of Sebastian Jensen for their under-21 side after a successful trial period.

The 18-year-old has joined on a contract that runs until June 2025 and is the son of former Danish goalkeeper Brian Jensen who had an impressive career that included a stint at Crawley Town.

Sebastian has previously played for Everton under-18s, Stoke City under-18s, and Bolton Wanderers under-18s. He now joins a long list of goalkeepers including Killian Cahill, Hugo Fisher, Steven Hall and Lorenz Ferdinand who are set to bring a bright future to the Seagulls.

Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth spoke on the move and expressed his excitement at bringing in such a talented young goalkeeper.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to work with Seb after a successful period on trial.

“He adds really good competition to our goalkeeping group. We’re excited to see him develop over the course of the season.”