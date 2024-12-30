Man City winger Savinho "so happy" after goal in victory over Leicester

Manchester City attacker Savinho was pleased to finally get on the scoresheet for his new team.

The winger has expressed his happiness at breaking his Premier League duck in a 2-0 win over Leicester City.

Savinho, a summer arrival from the club’s City Football Group network of clubs, opened the scoring after 21 minutes on Sunday.

He stated post-game: “I feel so happy, first of all I have to thank God, my family, all of my teammates and my coaches as well.

“I know it has been a lot of games waiting for this first goal, so I’m just so happy that I have been able to finally get it.

“I want to thank everybody who has supported me through this run. It’s something we’ve been concentrated on through the week to finally get the first goal. So I’m over the moon.

“It was really nice that they all came to celebrate with me. This is something that has been weighing a lot on my mind.

“I’m a hard working guy, I’ve been working a lot to get this first goal. It’s really nice that they all came to celebrate with me. Thankfully I was able to help them, get the first goal today and get an assist as well.”