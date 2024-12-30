Haaland happy to be on scoresheet in Man City triumph

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has expressed his delight at getting back on track this weekend.

The Norway forward was on target for the Citizens, which collected their first win in five matches.

Advertisement Advertisement

Savinho gave them the lead against a beleaguered Leicester City, with Haaland making it 2-0.

After the game at the King Power Stadium, he stated: “Not much to say. It’s good to win. I’m just happy that we’re winning.

“Yeah, it’s important to look ahead. We have to keep going and stay positive and focus on the right things.

“It’s always a relief when you score. It was an important goal to go two goals up. Leicester did a really good game and they’ve been playing really well under the new coach.

“We knew it would be difficult. Every game is difficult. It’s about getting the game to turn towards your favour.”