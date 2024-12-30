Tribal Football
Most Read
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...
Newcastle slap huge price-tag on Isak
No class? No integrity? Why Ratcliffe's Man Utd now spiraling on and off pitch
Serie A return on for Liverpool attacker Chiesa

Haaland happy to be on scoresheet in Man City triumph

Ansser Sadiq
Haaland happy to be on scoresheet in Man City triumph
Haaland happy to be on scoresheet in Man City triumphAction Plus
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has expressed his delight at getting back on track this weekend.

The Norway forward was on target for the Citizens, which collected their first win in five matches.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Savinho gave them the lead against a beleaguered Leicester City, with Haaland making it 2-0.

After the game at the King Power Stadium, he stated: “Not much to say. It’s good to win. I’m just happy that we’re winning.

“Yeah, it’s important to look ahead. We have to keep going and stay positive and focus on the right things.

“It’s always a relief when you score. It was an important goal to go two goals up. Leicester did a really good game and they’ve been playing really well under the new coach.

“We knew it would be difficult. Every game is difficult. It’s about getting the game to turn towards your favour.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautManchester CityLeicester
Related Articles
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy: Performance didn't deserve Man City defeat
Man City boss Guardiola working from 5-man January shopping list
Man City boss Guardiola happy with goalscorer Savinho after defeating Leicester