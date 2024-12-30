Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy: Performance didn't deserve Man City defeat
The Foxes were in the contest for much of the game at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.
However, a Savinho goal was eventually rounded off by a late Erling Haaland strike to give the Citizens a 2-0 win.
“That’s why it hurts that we didn’t take anything from the game, because of the performance,” he said post-game.
“We invested a lot, the players did, in getting a result in a certain way.
“It was excellent play. It was great play out from the back into the midfielders and final third, creating chances. It’s a shame. I wish we could have taken something from the game because of the performance the players put in today.
“We want to play in a certain way. We want to develop players in their roles in that game model, in that idea of football.
“When things come off on the pitch on a day like this, against a great side, as a manager and a coach and as a squad, you feel like you’re developing something, and that is a nice feeling. But the best feeling is to make sure we collect points. But it’s a foundation to build on, that’s for sure.”