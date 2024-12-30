Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy: Performance didn't deserve Man City defeat

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy was left hurt after his team’s display against Manchester City.

The Foxes were in the contest for much of the game at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

However, a Savinho goal was eventually rounded off by a late Erling Haaland strike to give the Citizens a 2-0 win.

“That’s why it hurts that we didn’t take anything from the game, because of the performance,” he said post-game.

“We invested a lot, the players did, in getting a result in a certain way.

“It was excellent play. It was great play out from the back into the midfielders and final third, creating chances. It’s a shame. I wish we could have taken something from the game because of the performance the players put in today.

“We want to play in a certain way. We want to develop players in their roles in that game model, in that idea of football.

“When things come off on the pitch on a day like this, against a great side, as a manager and a coach and as a squad, you feel like you’re developing something, and that is a nice feeling. But the best feeling is to make sure we collect points. But it’s a foundation to build on, that’s for sure.”