Man City winger Alfa-Ruprecht delighted with current form

Manchester City youngster Farid Alfa-Ruprecht believes there will be a lot more he can show fans.

The youngster has been impressive for the Premier League side’s Elite Development Squad.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alfa-Ruprecht, a German attacker, scored his fifth goal of this term in the mini derby win against Manchester United’s PL2 team.

“I try to help the team every game, obviously I’m happy when I score goals, when I assist goals and that’s what I’m looking to do all the time,” Alfa-Ruprecht said to club media.

“Keep working hard and training well and I have to keep that going for the next games.

“It felt really good to win 3-1, especially in the derby. It was a good reaction to the Inter game, so a good feeling definitely to win a derby and especially against United.

“We had to do well in the first games to get the rhythm and I think now we have to keep that going, we have to win every game and that’s the most important thing.

“Our goal is to definitely win the league, that’s the main objective, but first we have to take it game by game and I think we have a chance to win the league.”