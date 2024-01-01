Tribal Football
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy offers season expectations
Former Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy believes they're a top four contender this season.

The South African great left United's staff at the end of last season.

He told CNN: "I think if they can take their cup form into the league to win on a consistent basis, I think they’ll find themselves there or there about.

“Maybe not title contenders yet, but I definitely think (closer) to getting themselves into the top four again for Champions League football definitely. They’ve got the squad of players to do so.”

On rivals Manchester City, McCarthy added: "Under Pep Guardiola’s leadership, I think the structure that the club has is perfect. The players play for him and they know exactly what to do and there’s no disruption. So of course, Manchester City has to be everyone’s favourite.”

