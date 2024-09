Man City win at Man Utd in PL2 as Graczyk features

Manchester City enjoyed an impressive PL2 win at Manchester United today.

City thumped United 3-1 with the outstanding Farid Alfa-Ruprecht again on the scoresheet.

Along with the winger, Jaden Heskey and Will Dickson also scored for the visitors.

United first teamer Ethan Wheatley struck United's only goal as City won today's mini-derby in comfortable fashion.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Hubert Graczyk was between the posts for United on the day.