Man City whiz Foden: We must learn from this season

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden says he's determined to learn from this season.

For the first time in his career, City aren't in the race for the Premier League title this season.

"Being in this position, I've not really been used to it, so it’s just something you've got to take on the chin," Foden told GQ.

"Unfortunately it's just one of them seasons. We can still finish it off strong and we've just got to remain positive and trust in everything that we've done and stick together."

Foden also discussed the arrival of new England coach Thomas Tuchel.

He continued: "We're all looking forward to the new chapter and to see what Thomas is about.

"I’ve never worked with him before, so it's going to be a new experience and I'm excited to see what he's like.

"Sometimes when there's a new manager, it creates a different atmosphere, so I'm really hoping that it's going to be good.

"A lot of us had a lot of respect for Gareth (Southgate), for what he did for us as a person. Getting to the (Euro 2024) final and not being able to win it for him is… it was just gutting.

"Seeing Gareth leave was gutting too because he was such a good guy and a good coach. But that’s football - things happen and people move on."