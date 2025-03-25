Man City teammates concerned for Foden

Manchester City teammates have concerns for Phil Foden.

The England midfielder has struggled for form and consistency this season after being named Player of the Year last term.

The Daily Mail says City players have noticed Foden's form slump and believe he has lost weight over the season.

Foden has expressed some frustration over his positioning by England coach Thomas Tuchel, believing his game is limited when played on the left-flank.

However, Tuchel has argued Foden has hardly lit the blue touch paper in a central role this season for City.

Foden has played 38 games in all competitions this term, scoring 10 times in total.