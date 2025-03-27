Premier League confirms huge summer transfer window changes ahead of Club World Cup

Premier League clubs have voted to have two separate windows this summer ready for the expanded Club World Cup.

Clubs have agreed that the window will open early between Sunday June 1st and Tuesday June 10 due to an exceptional registration period for the expanded Club World Cup. It will then open again on Monday, June 16th after the tournament until Deadline Day on Monday September 1st.

The earlier window will allow Chelsea and Manchester City to register new players in time for the Club World Cup, which will have a prize pool of £1BN. Surprisingly the vote to decide the dates of the transfer window was unanimous at Thursday's shareholders' meeting.

A brief statement from the Premier League read:

"Premier League clubs have today agreed the dates for the Summer 2025 Transfer Window. The window will open early, between Sunday 1st June and Tuesday 10th June, due to an exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup. It will then reopen on Monday 16 June and close on Monday 1 September.

“The schedule continues to allow more rest time for players over the festive match-round period, with no two rounds taking place within 60 hours of each other."