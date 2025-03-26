Man City players 'privately worried' by Phil Foden's dip in form

Man City players are said to be 'privately worried' by Phil Foden's dip in form this season, according to a recent report.

Per the Daily Mail, the 24-year-old underwhelming season has become cause for real concern in the Man City dressing room.

The Man City academy product was named Premier League Player of the Season for 2023-24, but has failed to keep his good form up this campaign.

Foden has scored ten goals and provided five assists in his 38 games across all competitions, with two months remaining, a noticeable dip in form compared to last time out.

Several of his Man City teammates are now said to be ‘privately worried’ that the England international has suffered a slump.