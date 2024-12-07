Man City watching Lokomotiv Moscow attacker Batrakov

Manchester City are watching Lokomotiv Moscow attacking midfielder Alexey Batrakov.

The 25 year-old Russia international is being scouted by City this season, says Legalbet.

City are considering a move for Batrakov, who they would initially place at a partner club within the City Football Group network, most likely Girona.

Batrakov would be placed with the Catalans with the view to eventually bringing him to England.

City will initially seek a loan-to-buy arrangement with Loko given the financial limitations between England and Russia currently.