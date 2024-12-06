Man City in De Bruyne talks about moving within CFG network

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne may be in line for his last season at the club.

The Belgian has not signed a new contract and there has been no indication he will do so.

Per The Telegraph, City are hoping that De Bruyne goes to one of tier sister teams if he is done at Premier League level.

Melbourne City, New York City, Troyes, Girona and Palermo would be options for the Belgian.

He is recently being linked to Saudi Arabia, along with MLS side Inter Miami.

De Bruyne can talk to any team outside England as soon as the January window opens.

 

