Man City keen to setup swap deal for Newcastle attacker Guimaraes

Manchester City are ready to setup a swap deal with Newcastle United for Bruno Guimaraes.

City manager Pep Guardiola is a fan of the Brazil international and is keen to bring him in during the January market.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Daily Mail says Guimarães has a buyout clause in his contract set at £100m.

However, City hope to lower the price by including Matheus Nunes, 26, in their bid.

Guimaraes admitted earlier this season: "That Manchester City shows interest shows that I am at a high level, but it was nothing more than interest.

"I know that Guardiola likes my football, it is normal to have good coaches who admire your football. We have spoken once, I praised his work, he praised my work, but it was nothing more than that."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play