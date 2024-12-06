Tribal Football
Most Read
Cacereno wingers Álvaro and Jaime: We can surprise Atletico Madrid
Maresca confirms which Chelsea keeper will miss Tottenham derby
Man Utd, Chelsea and Newcastle to bid for former Man City youngster
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Gallagher plays like Koke

Man City keen to setup swap deal for Newcastle attacker Guimaraes

Paul Vegas
Man City keen to setup swap deal for Newcastle attacker Guimaraes
Man City keen to setup swap deal for Newcastle attacker GuimaraesAction Plus
Manchester City are ready to setup a swap deal with Newcastle United for Bruno Guimaraes.

City manager Pep Guardiola is a fan of the Brazil international and is keen to bring him in during the January market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Daily Mail says Guimarães has a buyout clause in his contract set at £100m.

However, City hope to lower the price by including Matheus Nunes, 26, in their bid.

Guimaraes admitted earlier this season: "That Manchester City shows interest shows that I am at a high level, but it was nothing more than interest.

"I know that Guardiola likes my football, it is normal to have good coaches who admire your football. We have spoken once, I praised his work, he praised my work, but it was nothing more than that."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueMatheus NunesGuimaraes Rodrigues Moura BrunoManchester CityNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd, Chelsea and Newcastle to bid for former Man City youngster
Richards says Liverpool "must keep" Salah this season
Newcastle and Man City linked with £60M Semenyo deal