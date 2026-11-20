Manchester City host Fulham this weekend as they try to catch Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Both teams last clashed nine months ago when three first-half goals helped City grab a 3-0 home victory. Despite the previous result, City enter the game on the back of three consecutive losses, the latest of which was a 3-1 at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest.

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This loss saw the side fall to third position in the table, six points behind the Gunners, who look to be running away with the title once again.

Man City vs Fulham team news

Man City are without Antoine Semenyo (knee injury, out until December), Marc Guehi (hip injury), and Abdukodir Khusanov (knock).

Meanwhile, Fulham are missing Tom Cairney (knee injury) in what is a relatively injury-free squad. Rodrigo Muniz will be pushing to start his first league game of the season, which could be a boost.

Man City vs Fulham predicted line-ups

Man City predicted starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Bouaddi; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Fulham predicted starting lineup: Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia.

Man City vs Fulham kick-off time

Both teams meet at the Etihad Stadium for an early 12:30 kick-off, UK time, as the Premier League returns.

Form

Man City: WWLLL

Fulham: LWWDD

Key stats

City have won their last 20 meetings with Fulham in all competitions and the side have scored at least twice in each of their last 20 victories over Fulham.

Fulham have scored just 10 goals in their opening 10 league matches, whilst City have conceded 17 goals across their last eight matches in all competitions.

The Cottagers last beat City in April 2009, winning 3-1 at the Etihad as they head into the clash as underdogs.