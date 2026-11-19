LaLiga champions Barcelona have reportedly contacted Brighton & Hove Albion over a potential 2027 transfer offer for Luka Vuskovic.

Alongside interest from Barca, Andoni Iraola's Liverpool are also taking a look at the Croatia international, as part of their long-term plan over replacing club captain Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

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Van Dijk has recently confirmed there's no update on his planned contract extension with his current deal expiring at the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

Vuskovic only joined Brighton from Tottenham in July, in a £50 million deal, after an eye-catching loan at Hamburg.

He's instantly hit the ground running at the AMEX Stadium, and Brighton are in a strong negotiating position if a bid arrives for him.

His current contract is in place until 2031, and with no release clause, the Seagulls could demand £80 million.

Brighton have told Barca they will not listen to offers in January and Hansi Flick is expected to hold back until next summer.